Business Motoring Awards 2021 Winners
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Rental Company – Northgate Vehicle Hire
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Medium SUV Škoda Karoq
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Fleet Management Programme – Vimcar
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Large SUV – Range Rover Velar
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
Awards 2021 Highly Commended: Best Small SUV Škoda Kamiq
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Company Car – Kia e-Niro
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Company Car Programme – Škoda
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Mobility Solution Provider – Fleetondemand
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Remarketing Service – Aston Barclay
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Business Lease – Ogilvie Fleet
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Hybrid – Kia Niro
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Estate Car – Škoda Superb
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Small Car – Honda e
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
Awards 2021 Winner: Best Medium SUV – Range Rover Evoque P300e
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
Leave A Comment