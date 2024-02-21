Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vauxhall has expanded its new Astra range with two hybrid models, claiming significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions.

The new powertrain is the same as that already available in the Grandland and Corsa – it is based around a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, producing 136hp and 230Nm of torque, and according to Vauxhall specifically developed for use in hybrid applications.

The 28hp electric motor is integrated into a new six-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, again designed for hybrid use, and adds up to 28hp and 55Nm tot he power and torque ratings.

Working together with the engine during normal driving and recharging the battery during deceleration, the motor allows all-electric driving for short distances under 18mph (such as in urban traffic) and adds potency to the car’s acceleration – the hatch 0-62mph time of nine seconds is 0.7 seconds faster than the petrol version while the Sports Tourer improves by 0.6 seconds to 9.3 seconds.

Vauxhall claims fuel consumption savings of up to 19 per cent compared to equivalent petrol versions of the Astra, with official WLTP consumption figures rated at 56.5-60.1 mpg, along with significantly lower CO2 emissions of 106-112g/km.

The hybrid variants of the Astra will be offered in Design, GS and Ultimate trim levels – standard equipment on all versions includes full LED lighting, high beam assist, front and rear parking distance sensors and a host of active safety aids including lane departure warning with lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, driver drowsiness alert, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

P11D prices for the new Astra hybrids start from £29,795 (£30,025 on-the-road) with Benefit-in-kind rates at 23/24 levels ranging from 26 to 27 per cent depending on model. Dealers are now taking orders with first deliveries expected in July.

Vauxhall already offers plug-in hybrid and full-electric versions of the Astra alongside the petrol models.

