Reading Time: 4 minutes

What is it?

It’s the first purpose-built electric Volkswagen. The number ‘3’ signifies the position the model in the compact segment, but it also signposts the beginning of the third major chapter in the history of the German carmaker, following the Beetle and ongoing success of the Golf

The ID.3 is the first vehicle from the Volkswagen Group built on the all-new modular electric drive matrix (MEB) and by 2029 the Group aims to sell 20 million vehicles built on this new platform

The MEB allows different sized batteries to be specified depending on customer needs. Currently ID.3 they can choose between the ‘Pure’ 45 kWh, ‘Pro’ 58 kWh or ‘Pro S’ 77 kWh battery with a WLTP combined range of up to 217, 263 or 336 miles respectively

The iD 3 has a similar footprint to a Golf, with a wheelbase, but with interior space comparable to a Passat. The turning circle closely matches the up!, while off-the-line acceleration is equivalent to a Golf GTI – what’s not to like?

Like the original Beetle, the iD 3 is rear-wheel-drive with motor and gearbox located on the rear axle. The drive unit develops up to 204 PS in the ID.3 yet, incredibly, together the motor and gearbox weigh only 90 kg and are compact enough to fit into a gym bag

After the ID.3 1ST Edition, fitted with the 58 kWh battery and 204 PS motor, series versions followed. These trims (Life, Business, Style, Family, Tech and Max) are available as Pro Performance models, with 58 kWh battery and 204 PS motor, while one trim (Tour) is based on the Pro S with a 77 kWh battery and 204 PS motor.

What do we think?

The ID.3 is designed to be simple to use, with almost all functions operable by touch controls or via the “Hello ID.” intelligent voice control.

With voice control it is possible to use natural language to control infotainment and climate functions.

ID.Light is a new and unique feature. A strip of light located beneath the windscreen which spans the width of the interior and visually communicates with passengers.

It responds to voice inputs and has many useful functions including aiding navigation directions with light moving to the left or right. It can also highlight dangerous situations in intense red and during charging indicates the battery level.

Perhaps the strangest thing of all is you neither have to turn the engine on or off. The car senses you getting in our out – as long as the key is on you – and it does it all for you.

All you really have to do is tell it to go forwards or backwards and steer.

Once on the road it is, obviously, very quiet and responsive. The electric motor provides instant torque and you are not found wanting for acceleration.

the car will take anything up to a 100kW rapid charger.

The WLTP claimed range is 260 miles, and using our Project EV home wall charger, overnight charging gave us range first of 190 miles, then 219 and finally 241.

In any case, it handled a couple of 150-mile round trips with no drama and the range indicator, even up and down the steep Dorset hills, was pretty accurate over the distance.

Our test vehicle was the iD.3 Family Pro Performance 58 kWh 204 PS which comes with the sort of standard equipment you’ll find on most cars these days.

Worth noting though: 5.3-inch dash panel display; trip computer, electrically heated, adjustable and foldable door mirrors, including automatic dimming function on driver’s side, door mirror puddle lights and reverse activated kerb-view adjustment on passenger’s side, illuminated door handles, – panoramic sunroof and heated, leather-trimmed multifunction steering wheel.

There were also parking sensors, front and rear; rear-view camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, including Front Assist, radar sensor controlled distance monitoring system, City emergency braking system, cruise control and speed limiter.

Re the city emergency braking, we have a tight turn out of the drive which involves brushing the stinging nettles on the opposite side of the road – or rather coming to a very abrupt halt in the iD 3 which appears to think nettles are not something to be messed with.

Additional factory equipment on our test vehicle: 7½J x 18″ ‘East Derry’ with 215/55 R18 tyres and anti-theft wheel bolts (£650), energy-efficient heat pump (£1,260), plus retailer fitted accessories: transport hitch (kit) – for bicycles only, includes 13-pin electrical installation kit (£860 inc. fitting), – Compact II Bicycle Carrier – Holds up to 2 bikes, allows boot access with foot switch (£579.50), and Stonewashed Blue metallic / black paintwork (£635).

This bumped up the price to £36,444.50, up from an RRP of £34,270.

All-in-all, to answer an earlier question, there’s lots to like about this car. Low on tax and easy to drive, although I didn’t find the display controls particularly easy to navigate but then this is something you would get used to over time.

ID.3 Family Pro Performance 58 kWh 204 PS

Benefit in Kind taxation (without options)

Basic RRP £28,558.33 VAT £5,711.67 Total RRP £34,270.00 P11D value £34,905.00 BIK tax 1 % (20% tax band)

Technical data

Powertrain Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Transmission Direct drive single speed gearbox Top speed 99 mph 0-62 mph 7.3 seconds Range – WLTP 260 miles Consumption – WLTP (combined) 3.96 miles/kWh CO 2 emissions 0 g/km Maximum power 150 kW / 204 PS Maximum torque 310 Nm / Charging time (DC) 100 kW rapid charge: 30 min (to 180 miles / 80%) Charging time (AC) 7.2 kW 1-phase: ~9 hr, 30 min (to 100%) Insurance group (1-50) 29 E