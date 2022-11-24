Are you looking to invest in Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure, but are worried about the time, effort, and cost of the whole experience?

Working with a great Installer and understanding the financial support that is available is key to reducing the stress of electric vehicle adoption. You may have heard of the Workplace Charging Scheme, but in certain circumstances a company can benefit from the EV Infrastructure Grant.

EV Infrastructure Grant

Aimed at SME’s (those with 249 employees or less), the scheme will help at up to 5 locations (5 grants in total), where your car park is directly associated with the business and has 5 marked parking spaces. Each parking space must have one allocated “socket” for a vehicle to be charged (this means a dual charger that provides a socket for two spaces can be claimed). You must own the land or have the sole legal right to it.

So, let’s talk about the money! The infrastructure grant pays towards both the infrastructure and the EV Chargers that you install at the same time as the infrastructure.