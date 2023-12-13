THE AA’s new Mobile Mechanics have been added to the Allstar ServicePoint network, providing fleets using the platform with the option to have their vehicles repaired or maintained at home or the office.
The new service was announced by The AA earlier this month, and offers full and interim mobile servicing for electric, petrol and diesel vehicles, as well as repairs.
It is being initially trialled in the Birmingham to Manchester corridor with availability from 8am-8pm on weekdays and appointments available on Saturdays to meet additional demand.
Greg Tucker, head of OEM and dealer management at epyx, which operates ServicePoint in conjunction with Allstar, said: “While we have thousands of traditional service and repair outlets available across the UK on our platform, mobiles are becoming more popular and are a great addition to the SMR options that fleets can choose.
“The AA is providing a great choice for fleet car and van drivers with time restraints, who can’t easily get to a garage, or who simply want the convenience of a mobile service. While it is still in a trial phase, we think it is a product with huge potential and will prove popular.
“All ServicePoint users need to do is book a mobile mechanic, either online or via the booking hotline, then wait for the mechanic to arrive at the time and date arranged. It’s that simple.”
Tony Murtagh, B2B director at The AA, added: “Showcasing high quality standards of servicing, maintenance and repair are fundamental to fleets, which is why our new Mobile Mechanics are available to access through Allstar ServicePoint. The platform’s users will find The AA’s Mobile Mechanics the natural partner to keep their fleet on the road, while finding the service convenient, highly professional and, we believe, excellent value.”
ServicePoint is an online portal designed for businesses to manage car and van maintenance and repair through a national network of garages, with a range of online tools providing high levels of process control.
It is provided by Allstar Business Solutions based on technology from epyx’s 1link Service Network, which is used by fleets totalling more than four million vehicles to manage their SMR. Both companies are owned by FLEETCOR.
