Reading Time: 2 minutes

THE AA’s new Mobile Mechanics have been added to the Allstar ServicePoint network, providing fleets using the platform with the option to have their vehicles repaired or maintained at home or the office.

The new service was announced by The AA earlier this month, and offers full and interim mobile servicing for electric, petrol and diesel vehicles, as well as repairs.

It is being initially trialled in the Birmingham to Manchester corridor with availability from 8am-8pm on weekdays and appointments available on Saturdays to meet additional demand.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

Greg Tucker, head of OEM and dealer management at epyx, which operates ServicePoint in conjunction with Allstar, said: “While we have thousands of traditional service and repair outlets available across the UK on our platform, mobiles are becoming more popular and are a great addition to the SMR options that fleets can choose.

“The AA is providing a great choice for fleet car and van drivers with time restraints, who can’t easily get to a garage, or who simply want the convenience of a mobile service. While it is still in a trial phase, we think it is a product with huge potential and will prove popular.

“All ServicePoint users need to do is book a mobile mechanic, either online or via the booking hotline, then wait for the mechanic to arrive at the time and date arranged. It’s that simple.”

Tony Murtagh, B2B director at The AA, added: “Showcasing high quality standards of servicing, maintenance and repair are fundamental to fleets, which is why our new Mobile Mechanics are available to access through Allstar ServicePoint. The platform’s users will find The AA’s Mobile Mechanics the natural partner to keep their fleet on the road, while finding the service convenient, highly professional and, we believe, excellent value.”

ServicePoint is an online portal designed for businesses to manage car and van maintenance and repair through a national network of garages, with a range of online tools providing high levels of process control.

It is provided by Allstar Business Solutions based on technology from epyx’s 1link Service Network, which is used by fleets totalling more than four million vehicles to manage their SMR. Both companies are owned by FLEETCOR.

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

