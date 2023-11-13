Reading Time: 2 minutes
greenarc vehicles logosmall

Greenarc Vehicles offers a unique fully managed company car scheme designed to alleviate the complexities of fleet management and support you and your drivers on the transition to electric vehicles. 

Whether you are a small business with a handful of vehicles, an SME seeking to establish and oversee a company car scheme, or a company interested in implementing an electric vehicle (EV) salary exchange program for your employees, Greenarc Vehicles offers comprehensive support.

We pride ourselves on our consultative approach, which allows us to engage with all stakeholders within a business, from decision-makers to drivers, to ensure that the chosen vehicles align with the company’s specific needs and objectives.

This tailored approach ensures that businesses receive the most suitable and cost-effective solutions for their fleet requirements which often involves creation and management of a company car scheme designed to help our clients make the move to electric vehicles.

Ready to discuss the switch to company EV’s or electrify your employee benefits package? Get in touch with Greenarc today to start your journey to clean energy and low tax motoring.

Start Your Journey With Greenarc Vehicles
Play Video about video

Greenarc Vehicles provides a Partner Program designed to alleviate the complexities of fleet management. This program offers companies the opportunity to outsource fleet management to Greenarc, relieving them of the associated administrative burdens, vehicle choice list creation and individual driver consultations and allowing them to focus on their core operations.

For small businesses looking to optimise their vehicle choices, SMEs seeking to establish structured car schemes, or enterprises aiming to introduce eco-friendly initiatives like EV salary exchange schemes, Greenarc Vehicles emerges as a valuable partner.

We combine our expertise in vehicle management with a commitment to understanding a company’s unique needs, making us a trusted resource for businesses of all sizes looking to enhance their fleet operations. With Greenarc Vehicles, businesses can streamline their vehicle-related processes and make informed decisions to improve efficiency and reduce costs, ultimately contributing to their overall success.

Start Your Journey With Greenarc Vehicles
van monter
13 Apr

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing

LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans

northgate
12 Apr

Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental

NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at

best leasing companyhighly commended2023awardsvehicle leasing
11 Apr

Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions

SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice

suropcar2
05 Apr

Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award

THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every

ogilvie fleet
04 Apr

One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme

FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all

europcar 1
03 Apr

Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award

SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group

ason barclay
29 Mar

Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service

ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car

europcar 2
28 Mar

Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions

THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider.

ohme 1
22 Mar

Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner

Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and

ogilvy fleet
20 Mar

Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet

Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category


Thinking of the switch to electric?

Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you.

logo
Visit Switched on EV now!
switched