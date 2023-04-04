Reading Time: 3 minutes

What is it?

This is a new version of the crossover that Mazda launched in November 2022 in plug-in hybrid form. The latest addition to the brand’s most upmarket-pitched crossover range yet has a diesel engine – yes really, a diesel, every journalist at the launch event could not quite get their heads around that fact.

Mazda UK boss Jeremy Thomson is unrepentant, however, insisting in an interview with Business Motoring (read here) that this diesel CX-60 and a forthcoming 3-litre petrol variant of the car still have roles to play in an industry rushing headlong into electrification.

The Japanese brand’s argument is that with the sale of new internal combustion engines not set to be banned until 2030, and cars having a life-cycle in some cases up to 15 years beyond that, it’s important to keep improving such engines and making them more efficient.

The 3.3-litre straight-six cylinder unit is the latest development in the brand’s long-established Skyactiv technology direction and is pitched as one of the cleanest diesel engines ever produced. It particularly scores with its levels of NOx emissions, the most serious pollutant of oil-burning engines – the Mazda unit produces NOx at one-third of the compliance level in the yet to be implemented and very stringent Euro 7 emissions regulations.

in the CX-60 the diesel is offered in two versions – with 200hp in rear-wheel-drive format and with 250hp and all-wheel drive. Both are allied to the brand’s latest right-speed auto transmission and the 48-valve mild hybrid system.

In all other aspects, the CX-60 in diesel form replicates the initial plug-in hybrid variant that we tested in November 2022 (report here). There are three trim levels – entry-grade Exclusive Line, mid-range Homura and top-notch Takumi.

As mentioned in our previous report all have their attractions but it’s the top Takumi that properly reflects the heavily promoted ‘Crafted by Mazda’ tag, boasting luxury detailing and equipment levels that the brand expects to make its car a viable rival to product from the likes of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Technology includes a head-up display (which extends to all three variants) and a driver recognition system setting the car to personal preferences on first entry, while the Takumi detailing includes white wood veneers and stitched trim that evokes Japanese fashion but also appears to attract mixed opinions.

What do we think?

When we drove the plug-in hybrid CX-60 we liked several aspects of it. It’s spacious (Mazda’s biggest crossover yet until the CX-80 comes along later in 2023), presents an attractive visual presence that belies its size, and is very well put together, the fit and finish matching the quality of the craftwork in the interior.

All of those aspects are replicated in the diesel model, in which the only different aspect to the plug-in hybrid is the engine – having made so much effort in creating an upmarket model, Mazda has sensibly not tried to tinker.

What you don’t get with the diesel is quite as much pace – the immediate total torque of electric power sends the plug-in hybrid version through 62mph from rest in under six seconds, whereas the rear-wheel drive diesel takes 8.4 seconds, the all-wheel-drive variant a bit quicker at 7.4 seconds.

The diesel doesn’t feel slower, however. In normal use it is without doubt among the smoothest oil burners we’ve ever experienced, and if one kicks down the accelerator pedal it responds with an enthusiasm that feels a whole lot swifter than it is. And the engine accompanies this with a note that is both sporty while non-intrusive – it’s a very impressive package.

The diesel generally suits the chassis too. This big SUV mostly rides in comfort and remains poised even when cornering at speed, though even in Sport driving mode it can be a little softer-suspended than the poised firmness we are used to in Mazda chassis.

Combine the propulsion and handling prowess with official fuel economy that stretches well over 50mpg and emissions of 129g/km for the 2WD, 139g/km for the all-wheel drive, and this is certainly an attractive proposition for those wanting diesel propulsion. Admittedly that will not include many business motorists – Mazda recognises that today’s tax benefits will heavily sway such buyers towards electric. But for the target market, those who drive a lot of long distances or who routinely need to tow, the diesel CX-60 will definitely be a contender.

Mazda CX-60 3.3D 254ps AWD Takumi Auto

P11D value: £50,445

Engine: 3.3-litre diesel

Torque: 450 Nm

Power: 254hp

Transmission: 8-speed automatic

0-62mph: 7.4 secs

Top Speed: 136 mph

Quoted Economy (combined): 58.3-54.3 mpg

CO2 emissions: 139g/km

VED (first yr) £285

Thinking of the switch to electric? Need help in finding the right electric vehicle for you? Compare driving range, battery capacity, charging time, price, and features to find the perfect EV for you. Visit Switched on EV now!