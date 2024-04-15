Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, , ,

Electric platform to take LEVC beyond taxis

Modular, scaleable SOA will be produced in two versions, dubbed Premium and Commercial, and accommodate vehicles between 4.9 and six metres in length and wheelbases from three to 3.8 metres. The more compact battery packs are placed under the floor with capacities from 73kWh to 120kWh, taking range between charges up to 500km.

Business Motoring

2305-levc-01

Share

15 April 2024

TAXI manufacturer LEVC – the London Electric Vehicle Company – has unveiled a new fully electric architecture that will enable the Coventry-based firm to enter a range of new markets.

SOA – Space Oriented Architecture – has been developed with LEVC’s owner, Geely and while it employs technology developed by other brands the Chinese automotive giant is involved with, such as Volvo,  the company’s management insist the platform is bespoke to LEVC.

The modular, scaleable SOA will be produced in two versions, dubbed Premium and Commercial, and accommodate vehicles between 4.9 and six metres in length and wheelbases from three to 3.8 metres. The more compact battery packs are placed under the floor with capacities from 73kWh to 120kWh, taking range between charges up to 500km.

The onboard chargers are placed on top of the battery pack rather than in a traditional engine bay location, reducing vehicle overhangs and improving the vehicle’s safety performance.

2305 levc 02
The design of the SOA produces a long, completely flat floor.

Maximising space in vehicles using the platform has created a completely flat floor for up to four rows of seats plus a fifth row that folds completely into the rear. Redesigned suspension, including placing springs 70% closer to their wheels, improves load capacity by 25%.

Launching with the SOA platform is a new digital electronics package dubbed L-OS. Said to boast ‘huge computing power’, the technology has been developed to meet future electric mobility demands, from intelligent cockpits with connectivity for occupants to fully autonomous driving.

LEVC says that its first new model on the SOA platform will launch the company into a new sector – currently it manufactures the TX taxi and VN5 van at Coventry, both with range-extender drivetrains.

However while sources suggest LEVC is planning an entry into the passenger car market, the company has been careful not to give any more details of future new models, beyond silhouettes shown on screen during the launch technical presentation suggesting that SOA could accommodate vehicles from cars through SUVs to mid-sized commercial vehicles.

2305 levc 03
New and powerful digital technology has launched alongside the SOA architecture.

“Today is about demonstrating a new foundation that is layering on top of our existing products to enable us to start moving into those sectors,” LEVC managing director Chris Allen said at the launch of the SOA platform. “It’s about the platform giving us the freedom to start thinking towards rather than specifics over what we are going to do – that’s the next exciting phase for us.”

The Coventry factory, opened in 2018, has an annual capacity of 20,000 vehicles, well above its current output, and LEVC also has reserved slots on adjacent land for potential future expansion.

LEVC CEO Alex Nan believes the platform will turn LEVC from a UK to a global brand. “SOA will transform the company from a high-end taxi manufacturer to a leading provider of pure electric global mobility solutions,” he said.

 

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Business Motoring

Business Motoring

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars.

Latest news

2305-levc-01
  • Electric Vehicles, Featured, News, Technology

Electric platform to take LEVC beyond taxis

powder coating
  • Industry articles

The five reasons why you should get powder coating for your car wheels

why kei 8e2gal gie8 unsplash
  • News

Danish brand takes aim at UK subscription market

unnamed 3
  • Fleet management, Keep it legal, News

Fleets urged to check registration plates

ev charging concept
  • Electric Vehicles, Fleet management, News

Zero servicing presents huge dangers for fleets

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE