Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Ten steps to encourage electric car conversions

Converting ICE cars to electric is entirely feasible, indeed the UK is already home to a growing number of boutique automotive businesses focused on these transformations. They are often turning classic cars and vans into EVs, yet the principles are the same for more modern vehicles.

Chris Wright

danielforsberg.ctek 1
Daniel Forsberg

Share

29 April 2024

THE switch to electric vehicles (EV) on UK roads could be speeded up by encouraging and enabling widescale conversion of petrol and diesel cars, says the EV charge point manufacturer CTEK.

CTEK has issued a ten point plan to make converting from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to EV simpler and more affordable.

Daniel Forsberg, CTEK’s Marketing Manager EVSE, said: “Converting older ICE vehicles to electric power makes environmental sense – the millions of ICE cars on the road embody a huge amount of material resources and manufacturing manpower and energy costs.

“A future in which tens of millions of ICE cars are all scrapped would be a tremendous waste of money, materials and the carbon dioxide already emitted during their making. And manufacturing a new EV involves a large carbon cost.

“Converting ICE cars to electric is entirely feasible, indeed the UK is already home to a growing number of boutique automotive businesses focused on these transformations. They are often turning classic cars and vans into EVs, yet the principles are the same for more modern vehicles.

“Currently conversions are expensive, which is one reason classic car owners are the main customer base. They often have the finances to pay for it and the incentive of wanting to give a cherished vehicle a fossil fuel free future.

“To bring this option to the masses, drivers need incentivising and auto businesses need to be attracted to offer an affordable conversion service by making the process simpler.

“The UK has a strong automotive industry with many skilled employees who can develop methods and processes to implement electric conversion in a cost-effective and environmentally conscious way.”

CTEK’s ten point plan for enabling ICE to EV conversions:

  1. Simplify retyping: create a simplified process for retyping vehicles that have been converted to electric power. This should include a specific registration category for electrically converted vehicles.
  2. Standardise requirements: introduce standardised requirements for electric vehicle conversion that are clear and easy to follow.
  3. Subsidise: offer financial incentives or subsidies to individuals and companies that choose to electrify their vehicles. This can reduce initial costs and make it more attractive to convert.
  4. Training: offer training courses for mechanics who want to specialise in EV conversion.
  5. Simplify inspection: create a specific inspection process for electrically converted vehicles.
  6. Provide technical support: establish a national technical support centre where individuals and businesses can get advice and guidance.
  7. Support R&D: invest in developing conversion technologies to reduce costs and improve efficiency.
  8. Publicise: run information campaigns to raise awareness of the benefits of electric vehicle conversion and how the process works.
  9. Co-operate: Encourage co-operation between authorities, the automotive industry and third-party suppliers to develop and promote electricity conversion solutions.
  10. Eco-friendly loans: Work with financial institutions to offer special low-interest loans for those who want to electrify their vehicles.

Forsberg said: “The UK has many reasons to incentivise the conversion of older cars to electric power – environmental, economic and employment. In Sweden our Government is looking seriously at this and in France there are already subsidies and a supportive regulatory framework, which has encouraged Renault to become active in conversion.

“Imagine if some of the most numerous petrol and diesel cars on UK roads, such as Ford Fiestas and VW Golfs, could be cheaply converted to electric. That would be a real gamechanger on the UK’s drive to its EV future.”

 

 

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Chris Wright

Chris Wright

Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com

Latest news

danielforsberg.ctek 1
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Ten steps to encourage electric car conversions

450_Alex Wright Shoreham 600x401
  • Company car tax for vans, News

SVA calls for industry to help HMRC find a solution to tax double cab pick ups

charging
  • Business Motoring Awards, Car news and reviews

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

europcar-mobility-group-ql08h5aamcrmjs1s10nltxwjes3dieg22dijxvj21a
  • Electric Vehicles, News

Europcar walks the talk to accelerate electric motoring

img 1348
  • BMW Reviews, Car news and reviews, News

Road and track – BMW M5 CS review

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE