WHAT are the practicalities of living with an electric car on a 24/7 basis and what are the common pitfalls to avoid? These, and other answers, will be provided through a new Fleet Evolution webinar, ‘Living with an Electric Car’.
Hosted by Andrew Leech, founder and managing director at the EV salary sacrifice and fleet management specialist, who has over a decade’s experience of running an electric car himself, the latest in a series of webinars begins on Friday February 3rd at 1.00pm. It then continues on Tuesday evenings at 7.00pm before repeating on subsequent Fridays at 1.00pm.
“While we estimate 70% of drivers can make the move to electric very easily right now, for some it may not be the right time. This session explores the practicalities of going electric and, as live sessions, there will be plenty of time for questions and answers,” said Leech.
In the same webinar series is another session: “Electrifying Your Business” – a 30-minute broadcast at 10.0am on a Monday morning that aims to explore the real-world pros and cons of electric cars and the capabilities of electric vans.
“We will also demonstrate how you can introduce EVs to all employees where relevant, plus future technologies and advances we expect to see in the coming years,” said Andrew Leech.
Completing the trio on alternate Monday mornings at 10.00am is “Salary Sacrifice Cars”, a 30-minute session which examines the phenomenon that is salary sacrifice cars – the fastest-growing employee benefit.
The Fleet Evolution salary sacrifice scheme for electric cars includes all servicing and repair costs, road fund licence, fully comprehensive insurance, corporate discounts and no deposit.
“From a well-being point of view, an electric car salsac scheme can help tackle the anxiety and emotional stress caused by the prospect of living costs spiralling out of control during the current turbulent economic conditions,” added Andrew Leech.
