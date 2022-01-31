Reading Time: < 1 minute

EXPERIENCED fleet executive, Keith Allen, has been appointed Managing Director of Derby-based Licence Check as current General Manager, Terry Hiles, moves to an advisory and consultancy role as he takes a more strategic position within the business, ahead of a planned retirement.

Allen is a well-known figure in the fleet industry where he has worked for the last 26 years. He spent 17 years at ALD Automotive, the last 14 as Managing Director, before joining ARI Fleet as Managing Director in 2013 – a role he occupied for a further seven years. He was also chairman of the BVRLA’s Leasing and Fleet Management committee for three years.

Most recently he has been working as a consultant within the industry, a capacity which brought him into contact with the Ebbon Group to discuss the setting up of a fleet consultancy within the business.