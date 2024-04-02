Spring driving guide: Essential tips for a smooth journey​

It’s tempting to think of Spring as a dry season simply because it isn’t Winter, and longer, lighter nights are a nice, refreshing change. ​​

​However, April showers and blustery winds can cause all kinds of challenges for drivers and as quick as the first, warm sunlight starts to peep through the clouds, it’s important to keep in mind that the Winter hazards aren’t completely gone. ​

​Unexpected weather changes and temperature drops can occur during Spring time too, so now might be the time to give your vehicle a quick, but important Spring clean before heading away to enjoy your long weekend.​

See the Leasys Spring Driving Guide for more details.