The five reasons why you should get powder coating for your car wheels

In the niche of automotive customization and protection, powder coating stands out as a premier choice for car enthusiasts and owners looking to enhance both the appearance and durability of their vehicles.

15 April 2024

This article delves into the specifics of powder coating, focusing on its application for car wheels, while also touching upon its potential for other vehicle parts.

What is Powder Coating?

Powder coating is a dry finishing process that has become immensely popular in the last few decades. It involves applying a dry powder—usually a mixture of finely ground particles of pigment and resin—to surfaces, which is then cured under high heat to form a skin-like layer. This method offers a superior finish compared to conventional liquid paints, providing a more durable, environmentally friendly, and aesthetically versatile coating.

Can You Powder Coat the Full Car, or Should You Stick to the Wheels?

While powder coating can be applied to various metal components, coating the full exterior of a car is less common due to the extensive preparation required and the size limitations of powder coating ovens. However, powder coating is particularly beneficial for wheels, offering enhanced durability against road wear and a striking visual upgrade.

5 Benefits of Powder Coating Your Wheels

Ultra Tough

Powder coating creates a hard finish that is far tougher than ordinary paint. This robust coating is resistant to chipping, scratches, and wear, making it ideal for the harsh conditions wheels are exposed to.

Great Color Selection

With a vast array of colors and finishes available, powder coating allows for unparalleled customization of your wheels. Whether you’re looking for a sleek matte finish, a glossy shine, or even a textured effect, powder coating can achieve the look you desire.

Fixing Imperfections

Powder coating can also help conceal minor imperfections on your wheels, such as small scratches or dents, resulting in a flawless finish that looks brand new.

Affordable

Compared to other wheel protection and customization options, powder coating is relatively affordable. It offers a cost-effective way to both beautify and protect your wheels without breaking the bank.

Long Lasting

Due to its durability and resistance to environmental factors, powder coating on wheels can last for years. This longevity makes it a wise investment for maintaining the appearance and integrity of your wheels over time.

What Other Parts of the Car are Good for Powder Coating?

Powder coating isn’t limited to just wheels; several other car parts can benefit from this durable and attractive finish. Below is an in-depth table detailing other suitable components for powder coating.

Car Part Benefits of Powder Coating Durability Cost-Effectiveness Aesthetic Impact
Brake Calipers Enhanced corrosion resistance High Moderate High
Strut Bars Improved resistance to wear and tear High Moderate Moderate
Engine Components High heat resistance High High Low
Suspension Parts Increased longevity and protection High Moderate Moderate

Conclusion

Powder coating presents a compelling option for car owners looking to upgrade their wheels’ durability, appearance, and overall vehicle aesthetics. Its benefits extend beyond just the wheels, offering a versatile solution for multiple car parts. By choosing powder coating, you’re not only investing in your vehicle’s longevity but also in its visual appeal, making it a standout choice for automotive enthusiasts seeking the best protection and customization options.

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

