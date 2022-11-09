Which local authorities are doing their bit for the charging network?

THE UK local authorities that have recorded the highest percentage growth in public charging provision per 100,000 people have been named. Welwyn Hatfield in Hertfordshire has been identified as the best performing local authority, according to new research by Citroën UK.

Analysing the number of public chargers per 100,000 residents across the UK, Citroën found Welwyn Hatfield had recorded the highest percentage increase since October 2019, with a 754% rise in charging devices available. There are now 90.4 charging devices per 100,000 people in the borough, up from 10.6 in 2019.

Brighton and Hove in East Sussex achieved the second-highest rise, with a 496% increase in the number of devices per 100,000 residents, with 121 charging devices per 100,000 people in the area as of October 2022.

The exclusive research comes as sales of plug-in electrified vehicles represents 21% of the UK new car market, according to the latest figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Using Government data, Citroën UK compared the percentage rise in the number of public charging devices per 100,000 people across local authorities in the UK, between October 2019 and October 2022. To be considered for analysis, each local authority had to have at least 10 charging devices per 100,000 people in October 2019.

In terms of total public charging devices per local authority, Westminster has by far the most charging points, with 1,494 devices in place, followed by Wandsworth with 873 and Coventry at 695, as of October 2022.

The UK has witnessed a 129% rise in the total number of public charging devices over the three-year period. In October 2022, there were 34,637 public charging devices nationwide, including 6,395 rapid charging devices – those with speeds above 25kW.

Citroën UK also analysed the increases in the number of rapid chargers per 100,000 people over the same period, with Stafford in Staffordshire recording the highest percentage increase in rapid charging devices per 100,000 residents – a rise of 435% since October 2019. Stafford now has 27.6 rapid charging devices per 100,000 people, up from 5.2 three years ago.

South Gloucestershire and North Warwickshire recorded the second and third-highest increases per 100,000 people. To be considered for analysis, each local authority had to have at least 5.0 rapid charging devices per 100,000 people in October 2019.

Eurig Druce, Citroën UK’s Managing Director, said: “Widespread access to public charging points is one of the cornerstones that must be in place as we push towards making the UK a true electric vehicle nation. As Citroën moves towards offering electrified variants across its entire model range by 2025, our research highlights which local authorities are recording the biggest percentage increases in public chargers for their residents.”

Citroën is one of the few brands in the UK already able to offer fleet and business customers a range of battery electric variants across its entire Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) line-up. The brand is now busy electrifying the entire Citroën passenger car range in time for its own 2025 deadline.

Top 10 local authorities recording the highest increase in public charging devices per 100,000 people since October 2019.

Local Authority / Region Name Number of public charging devices per 100,000 population – October 2022 Number of public charging devices per 100,000 population – October 2019 Percentage change October 2022 compared to October 2019 Welwyn Hatfield 90.4 10.6 753.6% Brighton and Hove 121.0 20.3 495.6% Kingston upon Thames 89.3 15.4 480.5% North Warwickshire 61.1 12.3 395.40% Barnet 82.7 17.3 376.9% Dartford 73.7 15.5 375.3% Cherwell 90.9 20.1 351.9% Bolsover 55.3 12.6 340.2% Southwark 213.4 48.5 339.7% Coventry 183.2 42.5 330.7%

Top 10 local authorities recording the highest increase in rapid public charging devices per 100,000 people since October 2019.