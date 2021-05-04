Awards Highly Commended 2021: Best Rental Company – Northgate Vehicle Hire
Reading Time: < 1 minute
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring Awards were looking for in the Best Rental Company category.
Northgate Vehicle Hire was highly commended because it can offer customers access to a wide range of LCVs as standard – and any type of vehicle on request.
Over the past year it expanded its electric vehicle advice and consultancy, ordering stocks of EVs, to minimise lead times. Its VanHire+ service was specifically designed for SMEs, following extensive market research, offering all the advantages of renting from Northgate, with some benefits unique to this product, including:
- Damage allowance that can be used at the end of the hire
- Northgate telematics Control package
- Fuel card offering up to 8p per litre off fuel
- A choice of 12, 18, 24, or 36 month hire durations to suit business needs with livery and customisation available
- Service and maintenance package including 24/7 breakdown assistance, replacement vehicle if theirs is kept off the road.
- Wide range of vehicle options
- Insurance introduction option available
Northgate’s Flexible Hire offering is a practical alternative to leasing or ownership. Customers hire vehicles as and when they need them – without committing to minimum contract terms or expensive deposits. SMR and replacement vehicles included as standard.
Vehicles may be customised and branded to client specifications.
Despite Covid-19, Northgate has a VOH position that has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, testament to the collaborative relationships that it has with customers of all sizes.
To find out more about Northgate Vehicle Hire click here
