Classy touch – Peugeot E-308

What is it?

The new E-308 is Peugeot’s first all-electric C-segment vehicle, powered by a new electric powertrain consisting of a 115kW (156hp) electric motor and a 54kWh battery providing a range of up to 257 miles (WLTP). A heat pump is included as standard for greater efficiency and comfort.

Drivers have a choice of three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – whilst a “Brake” mode allows drivers to gain more miles through regeneration when the accelerator pedal is released to optimise energy recovery. With an onboard three-phase 11 kW charger included as standard, drivers can complete a full charge in 07h 20min from a 7.4kW home wallbox or 05h 46min from a 22kW accelerated public charger. Using a 100kW rapid charge, a 20-80% charge takes just 28 minutes.

At the front, the new brand emblem sits in the centre of the large vertical grille, while the fang-shaped daytime running lights frame the LED headlights, which are available with new Matrix LED Technology on GT trim for improved visibility at night. The rear features Peugeot’s distinctive three-claw light signature, while the ‘E’ badge signifies the all-electric version of the 308. A new 18-inch ‘Ottawa’ diamond cut alloy wheel has also been specifically developed for E-308 for improved aerodynamic efficiency.

Inside, the new E-308 features Peugeot’s i-Cockpit, a compact steering wheel, a fully customisable digital instrument panel (with a 3D Quartz display on GT variants), a 10-inch central touchscreen with i-Connect Advanced infotainment and customisable i-Toggles.

The design of the interior has been streamlined to place driver controls within easy reach for better ergonomics. Throughout the interior, space and comfort have been optimised further, allowing for 34 litres of storage, including two smartphone slots. A heated steering wheel and heated front seats are standard, while massaging front seats are available as an option. Rear passengers have two USB-C sockets, phone storage and cupholders (depending on trim level).

There’s a dedicated screen within the infotainment system for drivers to monitor all aspects of the electric powertrain. This screen displays information including energy flow from the battery to the electric motor, as well as the energy recovery when the regenerative braking mode is activated. Drivers can also see information and statistics relating to energy consumption, as well as check the battery status and program a delayed charge.

There’s also a MyPEUGEOT app, which features services dedicated to the new E-308. This includes the ability to view the battery charge status, start charging remotely, schedule a charging session and program the pre-conditioning system.

There are three trim levels, Allure, GT and, for a limited time, First Edition. Allure variants feature tinted rear windows, 18-inch ‘Ottawa’ alloy wheels and a chrome grille with a high-gloss black rear panel with chrome trim. Inside, Allure models gain heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Allure also feature a reversing camera, 3D Connected Navigation and natural voice recognition. The new E-308 also comes as standard with the latest safety and driver assistance technology, including autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

GT models feature Full Matrix LED Technology headlights with 3D LED taillights, a GT specific grille pattern, widened side sills for a more aggressive stance, and the Peugeot shield on the front wings. Inside, GT models benefit from Alcantara® seats with adamite coloured stitching, embossed aluminium trim on the dashboard and door panels, eight-colour ambient lighting and aluminium door sills and pedals. GT models also add front parking sensors and a 3D digital instrument cluster.

The limited-run First Edition models feature an exclusive interior consisting of a ‘Belomka Evo’ Tri-Material Blue woven cloth with ‘Isabella’ leather effect and Mistral Alcantara, while the front headrests are embossed with the Peugeot logo. The E-308 First Edition is available in a choice of three colours: Okenite White, Olivine Green, and Selenium Grey.

What do we think?

Now in it third generation, some 1.3 million Peugeot 308s have been sold globally since launch 15 years ago, highlighting how important this car is to the brand. So this latest version has to be right, and in looks it certainly scores highly.

The design team has certainly pressed all the right buttons with a particularly impressive-looking front end which features the bold new Peugeot badge in the middle of an pretty grille at the apex of of a long nose. Wheelbase has grown by 55mm for more room in the rear and it sits 20mm lower than the previous model.

Peugeot is very proud of its i-Cockpit interior, complete with compact steering wheel – not entirely sure about the feel and shape of this but maybe it would grow on you over time. The standard 10-inch central touchscreen features a row of ‘i-Toggle’ shortcut buttons underneath (from Allure trim upwards), which can be customised. Peugeot calls this i-Connect Advanced and this contributes to a cabin that is as good as, if not better than its rivals. There’s choice of three driving modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – with a different power output for each, the full 154hp comes in on in Sport mode which also stiffens up the steering while eco stiffens up the accelerator pedal and you’ll see some extra miles added to the range. Ride is smooth enough in the front although rear seat passengers said they could feel the bumps. As for range, we charged to around the 237 mile mark each time (Peugeot claims 250) and in real world terms we got a little less. PEUGEOT E-308

TRIM OTR MRRP Electric Range (miles) ALLURE 54kWh 156 £40,050 257 GT 54kWh 156 £42,250 255 FIRST EDITION(LIMITED EDITION) 54kWh 156 £42,080 255