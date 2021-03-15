Reading Time: 2 minutes

SHELL Fleet Solutions is launching a new fuel card management app for UK business owners with up to ten vehicles, which can help reduce hours spent on paperwork, freeing time to focus on core business activity.

Shell Fleet App, available on both Android and iOS platforms, offers customers fuel credit, tracks their drivers’ fuel spending and facilitates card management. Designed to improve operational efficiencies, Shell Fleet App could help small businesses save up to £70 a month on their Shell fuel spend, helping to further cost savings, a key priority for many business owners during the current climate.

Sarah Llewelyn, Head of Shell Fleet Solutions UK, said: “The last year has presented significant operational challenges for many different industries, particularly for small business owners. With costs and operational efficiency under the microscope. Shell Fleet App offers our small business customers a convenient and smart way to help manage their vehicle fuel costs, improve cash flow and free up precious time to focus on their core business operations.”

According to the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), the average small business owner spends over 33 hours a month – nearly a quarter of working hours –dealing with internal admin, and 67% feel they are unable to focus on their primary business purpose because of this.

Shell Fleet App helps to streamline admin, by consolidating transactions for up to ten vehicles into a single, monthly payment, allowing small business owners to easily keep track of their fuel spending. Its ‘drive now, pay later’ fuel card can be used by drivers to pay for fuel at over 3,800 participating UK sites across motorways, main transit routes and in towns and cities nationwide.

These include 1,105 Shell service stations –as well as Shell partner service stations with Esso, Texaco, Gulf, Gleaner, Circle K and more recently, Morrisons. The in-app station locator directs the driver to the nearest participating service station.

Other key app features include providing downloadable, VAT compliant invoices to help simplify the process of tax reporting and recovery. Transaction visibility means business owners can track the exact amounts being spent by each driver, while flexible fuel card control enables them to allocate different spending limits to different drivers and change their credit allowance limit whenever required.

Developed with convenience in mind, business owners can set up their Shell Fleet App account in under ten minutes. If a Shell Fleet App fuel card is lost or a questionable transaction appears, the business customer can immediately freeze the fuel card in the app, with the option to unfreeze at any time.