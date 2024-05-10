Off road specialist appoints DriverCheck

OFF-ROAD driving specialist LR Driving, which handles around 8,000 drivers a year, has introduced a flexible declaration system from licence-checking and compliance business, DriverCheck, to instantly check drivers’ licences electronically before they get behind the wheel.

LR Driving, a member of the British Off-Road Driving Association (BORDA) and based near Luton, Bedfordshire, has a fleet of 17 different marque off-road vehicles to provide a range of driving experiences over a variety of courses to corporate groups and private individuals, including a number of accredited training courses for 4×4 vehicles and trailers.

In the past it relied on the Government-backed paper-based system that dated back to the time of the Covid pandemic which required drivers to provide their National Insurance numbers to generate a code to provide permission to access their DVLA records.

However, this was a time consuming and onerous task that was ‘very clunky and required our clients to do a lot of legwork’, said LR Driving general manager, Ed Flanagan.

“We wanted something that was far more efficient, required less admin and was fully automated. So, we used internet research to identify a number of providers before deciding that the DriverCheck system was the one that was the best fit for us,” he said.

By employing DriverCheck’s flexible declaration methodology, LR Driving clients can enter their licence details online, the evening before from the comfort of their own homes if they desire, before having their eligibility confirmed in a fully automated, paper-free system.

LR Driving can access the licence check results via a dedicated portal that employs dashboard imagery for them to view the returned licence data and either allow or decline the driver from driving.

“This is much less onerous system for our clients, takes all the paper out of the system and improves efficiency dramatically. It allows us to verify driver eligibility in a completely automated, speedy and highly effective manner,” added Flanagan.

DriverCheck has become nationally renowned for its first-rate, professional, automated provision of licence and compliance checking, providing highly efficient managed services for clients to remove the administrative and operational burdens of licence checking and grey fleet management from their daily activities.

Its client base includes a host of household names in the insurance, utilities and automotive sectors, with an aggregate total of more than 330,000 drivers, including 18,000 grey fleet drivers, spread across the client portfolio.

DriverCheck managing director, Yvette Giannini, said: “In the case of LR Driving, the client needed a solution where the driver could complete the declaration quickly and efficiently for a one-off licence check, view the details and then let the driver, drive.

“Flexible declaration is perfect in that regard and is ideal for businesses, such as daily rental companies, or providers of tests drives or driving experiences, that need to validate the eligibility of numbers of drivers in a fast, efficient and completely automated manner.”