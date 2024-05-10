Search
Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

Part of Lookers Motor Group, Lookers Vehicle Solutions (LVS) has a commitment to placing SMEs at the core of its operations.

10 May 2024

LEASING customers are supported by two companies within the division, Fleet Financial based in Belfast and Lookers Leasing Ltd based in Harrogate.

Lookers Vehicle Solutions primary objective is to deliver a seamless service and a diverse array of products tailored to meet the operational requirements of SMEs throughout the UK.

It has worked closely with customers as they transition to EV and PHEV vehicles, helping promote more sustainable company vehicles. Through proactive consultation, LVS has advised customers on which vehicles will support both their financial and operational requirements.

It has partnered with Pod Point, ensuring customers who need charge points, get a seamless service, the cost of which can be included within their agreements.

Currently, nearly 80% of new orders are EV and PHEV. A daily hire service provided by colleagues in Fourways Vehicle Solutions, enables LVS to offer all types of rental.

Their Lite lease product is designed for shorter contract periods and has proven to be immensely successful. It aids clients in meeting the demands of short-term projects and provides lead-in vehicles for new orders with longer lead times.

Its Fleet Management solution is designed to offer flexibility and remove the administrative burden for customers, offering support, expertise and cost savings. The day-to-day authorisation of servicing, maintenance and repairs is carried out under the control of their in-house maintenance team.

With the increasing popularity of Salary Sacrifice, a distinctive aspect of LVS’ approach is the emphasis on working collaboratively with SMEs and their employees. Whilst some providers in the marketplace focus on larger organisations, it recognised the need to offer flexibility to stakeholders and organisations of all sizes. Its product is developed to offer a green and cost-effective way to drive employee satisfaction, irrespective of the size of the organisation.

To find out more about Lookers Vehicle Solutions click here.

Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

The award-winning key to key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

