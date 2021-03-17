Reading Time: < 1 minute

SMH Fleet Solutions is rolling-out skills training at its sites across the UK to ensure its technicians are qualified on the latest EV technologies.

The fleet services company has partnered with RWC, a training provider based in Milton Keynes, to deliver the comprehensive learning and development programme.

The move comes as the company is increasing EV charging capability across its sites. The investment is designed to ensure SMH is well-positioned to continue to be a responsive partner in a rapidly changing fleet market.

Mark Elliott, Quality Director at SMH, said: “With EV volumes rising both in-life and at defleet, it’s essential that our teams across the UK have the skills to enable them to work safely and efficiently with all kinds of electric vehicles. The EV training is part of a company-wide programme of improvement to create a best-in-class performance.”

Technicians will receive an IMI qualification at the end of the course for electric/hybrid vehicles. The training provides in-depth knowledge and practical experience in this specialised industry sector.

It will enable vehicle maintenance and repair technicians to continue to work safely on any Electric/Hybrid vehicle and offer the capability to work on any high voltage components and systems.

SMH Fleet Solutions has recently invested in new technology platforms across the group to drive greater operational efficiency. It has also restructured its commercial and IT operations to deliver faster and more flexible services to customers.

The IT function is growing to enable accelerated workflow, quality management, imaging and customer-facing applications over the next 12 months.