Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Europcar Mobility Group UK’s services for SME users take into account the uncertainty of economic conditions. Crucially with no long-term financial commitments, deposits or early-termination penalty charges, Europcar mobility solutions are fit for purpose in a changing and challenging economic climate.

Business Motoring

wuropcar

Share

20 May 2024

VEHICLE hire for a day, a week a month or longer means businesses don’t need to make long-term commitments to vehicle leasing or purchase when their own financial position is unknown. Delivering a ‘usership’ alternative to ‘ownership’ also helps SMEs that want to make a difference to the environment as well as providing a crucial mobility ‘gap-filler’ where businesses are waiting for new vehicle supply

A wide range of car and van rental services are available utilising a fleet of circa 44,000 vehicles and encompassing both ICE and EV drive trains. And all services are available from a wide network of over 100 locations across the UK, as well as through a unique Delivery & Collection service which is underpinned by connected vehicle technology for optimised fleet utilisation to ensure vehicles are delivered to home or business addresses within a 4-hour window.

Europcar is helping SMEs and their drivers understand all there is to know about electric motoring through its digital EV Guide, which delivers comprehensive information on the Europcar EV fleet as well as provides tips and advice on driving electric.

Judges comments: Europcar Mobility Group provides a long term rental proposition that reflects the changing and flexible needs of customers. They recognise that businesses may not want to be tied into a less flexible lease contract, but need the flexibility that addresses usership, not ownership. Their commitment to transitioning their own fleet to EV drive trains and educating SMEs about adopting more EVs on fleet with their EV Guide, is a positive move. All this, and with the in-life support provided to customers via their Europcar Assistance web tool, makes them a worthy winner of the highly commended award.

Europcar has also drastically reduced its own environmental impact. This includes the increased use of EVs as Delivery & Collection runner vehicles which has reduced Europcar’s own carbon emissions. Plus the business has electrified over half of its stations during 2023 – powered by renewable energy through electrical suppliers – to ensure it is ready for the growing EV vehicle parc.

In addition, going beyond the basics, in 2023 Europcar launched what the company believes is a unique approach to the ‘in rental’ customer experience: the Europcar Assistance web tool.

From what to do in the event of an incident, to how to extend their rental period, Europcar Assistance uses technology matched with insight into the most frequent driver queries, to deliver 24/7 ‘in-rental’ support that can be accessed when it’s needed.

To find out more about Europcar Mobility Group click here

Award Winners 2024

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Business Motoring

Business Motoring

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars.

Latest news

wuropcar
  • Business Motoring Awards, News

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

240517teslagolffireshutterstk
  • Electric Vehicles, EV, Featured, Fleet management, Technology

Insight – the myths behind electric vehicle fires

240515 bydseal
  • Electric Vehicles, EV, EV News, News

Fleets open to new brands with the right credentials

windscreen replacement by chips ahoy 1536x1152 1
  • Industry articles

Chips Ahoy Windscreens expands into Kent

240515 afpconf
  • Fleet management, News

ZEV and new brands among fleet manager concerns

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE