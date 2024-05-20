Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

VEHICLE hire for a day, a week a month or longer means businesses don’t need to make long-term commitments to vehicle leasing or purchase when their own financial position is unknown. Delivering a ‘usership’ alternative to ‘ownership’ also helps SMEs that want to make a difference to the environment as well as providing a crucial mobility ‘gap-filler’ where businesses are waiting for new vehicle supply

A wide range of car and van rental services are available utilising a fleet of circa 44,000 vehicles and encompassing both ICE and EV drive trains. And all services are available from a wide network of over 100 locations across the UK, as well as through a unique Delivery & Collection service which is underpinned by connected vehicle technology for optimised fleet utilisation to ensure vehicles are delivered to home or business addresses within a 4-hour window.

Europcar is helping SMEs and their drivers understand all there is to know about electric motoring through its digital EV Guide, which delivers comprehensive information on the Europcar EV fleet as well as provides tips and advice on driving electric.

Judges comments: Europcar Mobility Group provides a long term rental proposition that reflects the changing and flexible needs of customers. They recognise that businesses may not want to be tied into a less flexible lease contract, but need the flexibility that addresses usership, not ownership. Their commitment to transitioning their own fleet to EV drive trains and educating SMEs about adopting more EVs on fleet with their EV Guide, is a positive move. All this, and with the in-life support provided to customers via their Europcar Assistance web tool, makes them a worthy winner of the highly commended award.

Europcar has also drastically reduced its own environmental impact. This includes the increased use of EVs as Delivery & Collection runner vehicles which has reduced Europcar’s own carbon emissions. Plus the business has electrified over half of its stations during 2023 – powered by renewable energy through electrical suppliers – to ensure it is ready for the growing EV vehicle parc.

In addition, going beyond the basics, in 2023 Europcar launched what the company believes is a unique approach to the ‘in rental’ customer experience: the Europcar Assistance web tool.

From what to do in the event of an incident, to how to extend their rental period, Europcar Assistance uses technology matched with insight into the most frequent driver queries, to deliver 24/7 ‘in-rental’ support that can be accessed when it’s needed.

