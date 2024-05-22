A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

ONCE again it is the evergreen BMW 5 Series coming out on top. This German executive model has become something of a serial winner in our awards – regularly picking up the title since 2016.

It remains both popular and aspirational. SME drivers are offered all the latest safety and driver assistance equipment along with the one of the smoothest and most exciting performance cars around.

The wide portfolio of engine options is remarkable: The latest generation is available with a petrol or plug-in hybrid variant , but also as a fully electric M Performance and i5 model.

There’s so much more to the BMW 5 Series than its technology and its efficient engines – it also looks great and is guaranteed to put a smile on your face when you find a twisty road. The communicative steering and excellent chassis both ensure this is the most fun you can have in this class.

The latest BMW 5 Series, the eighth generation, reinterprets the sporty design of the model series. Characteristic design elements such as BMW-typical proportions, a long wheelbase, the elongated bonnet and a flowing roofline are presented in a particularly elegant form. And the elegant design does not stop with the exterior, the cabin is both comfortable and stylish, and packed with the latest technology with a curved screen with a host of features to support and connect the driver.

Judges comments: It is no surprise the BMW 5 Series has won these two categories. It has been the benchmark for both the company car of choice and the executive car of choice for many years. BMW has shown a remarkable ability to improve on a car that is already a serial winner. The blend of elegant design, driving experience, efficiency and technology makes the BMW 5 Series a very worthy winner – again.

The range has recently expanded with the launch of the i5 and 5 Series Touring models, providing an impressive choice for drivers. In addition, the i5 Sport Edition models now available with a new entry level list price from £67,695 for Saloon and £69,945 for Touring.

Safety and comfort are on board in every engine version. Extensive assistance and connectivity technologies contribute to this. The optional Driving Assistant Professional, for example, makes long journeys easier, while the BMW Live Cockpit Professional increases the overview of information relevant to driving.

Production period: since 2023

Engines: 2.0 litre, electric motor (120 – 442 kW, 208 – 601 hp), 4-cylinder.

3.0 l 6-cylinder engine option is only available in the 550e xDrive (360kW, 489HP).

Length/width/height: 5,060 mm/1,900 mm/1,505 – 1,515 mm

BMW 5 Series Saloon: Fuel consumption, combined WLTP 45.6 – 470.8mpg; CO2 emissions, combined WLTP 13-140g/km

BMW i5 Saloon: Energy consumption, combined WLTP in kWh/100 miles: 20.5–16.2; Electric range, WLTP in miles: up to 284-356*

*Whilst we recommend the battery for this vehicle is charged to 80% to help optimise the life of your battery, the electric range figure shown is the WLTP figure after the battery had been fully charged to 100%. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles and vehicle load.