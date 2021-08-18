Reading Time: < 1 minute

A NEW document designed to help fleet managers handle the demands of Clean Air Zones (CAZ) has been launched by the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

A product of the organisation’s Future Roads Committee, “Clean Air Zones and Your Fleet” is designed to take a different angle compared to other CAZ guides for fleets.

Debbie Floyde, chair of the AFP’s Future Roads Committee said: “There are quite a few similar documents now available across the fleet sector from a variety of credible sources but they are mostly geared to explaining what CAZs are and how they work.

“Our new guide is much more of a practical proposition, designed for fleet operators who are likely to have to operate vehicles in these areas, about how to manage their requirements, covering everything from drivers to paying charges.

“We’re now at a point in time when fleet managers are having to deal with the demands of CAZs on a daily basis and best practise themes are emerging, so the Future Roads Committee has worked to gather ideas from across the AFP for inclusion in the new document.”

Floyde added that the AFP was strongly in favour of the introduction of some form of automated payment facility in CAZ areas that would operate on a national basis.

“As the guide makes clear, the key difficulty of CAZs for fleets is that the means of payment is different in every location. This seems like a very antiquated approach and a national scheme where fleets and individuals could register their vehicles alongside a method of payment seems like a much better solution.”