Speakers confirmed for AFP’s 2024 conference

THE full of list of speakers has now been confirmed for this year’s conference from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

Taking place at The British Motor Museum, Gaydon, on Wednesday 15th May, the event is expected to attract 250 members and is sponsored by Enterprise Mobility.

The day is built around four panel sessions. The first is called New Manufacturer Entrants for 2024-2026. Moderated by AFP board member James Pestell, it will feature Jeanette Griggs of BYD, Andrew Pilkington of VinFast UK and Peter Renton of Omoda and Jaecoo UK.

Panel two is titled Decarbonisation is Not Just EV’s. Moderated by AFP board member Matt Hammond, it includes Rob Anderson of Mitie, Oz Choudhri of Enterprise, Chris Connors of ISS, Oliver Holt of Geotab, Aaron Powell of Speedy, James Rooney of Network Rail and Rob Simister of Centrica.

The third panel session is There’s Never Been a Better Time to Manage Your Road Risk. Moderated by AFP board member Peter Milchard, it features Martin Edgecox of National Highways, Emma Loveday of Volkswagen Financial Services, Dave Parry of FMG, James Walkington of Miele and a representative from Samsara.

Finally, panel number four is EV Charger Deployment – Everything You Need to Know but Don’t. Moderated by AFP board member Lorna McAtear, it includes Mark Constable of Trojan Energy, Dave Pickles of Jorra, Mike Potter of Drive Electric and Ashley Tate of Allstar.

There is additionally a keynote speech from Abdul Chowdhury of the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles plus a presentation on EV Deployment in Action from Stuart Murphy of Royal Mail and an update on the Zero Emissions Van Plan from Catherine Bowen of the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association., including Andy Bland, Keith Neville, Oz Choudhri, and Kate Cooper-Griffiths.

There will also be an AFP Fleet Academy in Action session entitled Engaging Drivers with Road Risk, as well as an awards ceremony for those who have received AFP Fleet Academy qualifications.

Finally, a number of representatives from headline sponsors Enterprise are also taking part in a panel called In the Spotlight, including Andy Bland, Keith Neville, Oz Choudhri and Kate Cooper-Griffiths.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “The conference is centred around sharing best practice, sparking new ideas and finding workarounds to the challenges currently affecting the fleet industry. We have assembled a group of expert speakers who will provide genuine insight into the salient topics affecting fleets to help members make incremental progress.

“Also, there will be plenty of opportunities to meet, network and chat to fellow members, partners and exhibitors throughout the day. We are looking forward to bringing everyone together for what promises to be an insightful, practical and collaborative day.

“Tickets are going very quickly and there are only a few places left so we would urge AFP members who would like to come along to register as soon as possible. We’d also like to thank Enterprise Mobility for their sponsorship. Support of this kind is what makes events such as the AFP Conference possible, and we’re very grateful for their involvement.”

Registration for the conference, which is open to all AFP members, can be found at https://www.theafp.co.uk/ conference-2024/.