Seven-seat cars are in demand both as rental and used

SEVEN-SEAT cars are a sound investment in the current rental and used vehicle market according to fleet procurement and management company Liquid Fleet.

The top three rental requests in Q1 were for the Audi Q7, followed closely by the Kia Sorento and the Seat Tarraco, while the Dacia Jogger is sought-after by customers looking for value and space.

Liquid Fleet typically buys several hundred seven seaters each year for its corporate clients. They are some of its most popular rental cars while returning very consistent residual values.

Their popularity both as a rental and used car is based on their ability to carry people and luggage and their rarity value according to Jason Arundell, Liquid Fleet’s remarketing manager.

“When it comes to ordering seven seat cars for the fleet we are restricted to just 10 models, most of which are higher value premium SUVs. At 13 months and 22,000 miles when it comes to disposal, we have franchised dealers queueing up to buy them.

“Lots of our customers transport passengers and luggage, but don’t always want to rent a minibus which is where the seven-seater comes into its own,” he added.