Bold new visuals for Nissan Qashqai

Nissan has put the latest version of its mass-selling Qashqai SUV on sale, debuting a significant restyle and a host of technical upgrades.

Described by its makers as the fastest-selling car ever in the UK industry and built in Sunderland for close to 18 years, the new Qashqai starts at £30,355 – £3,000 more than its predecessor due to the axing of the entry-level Visia trim.

The latest Qashqai will be instantly distinguishable from the outgoing model – its front end has a bold new look of sharply-defined lines, apparently inspired by the armour scales of Japanese Samurai warriors and allying it to the recently launched Ariya. Other exterior changes include a new headlamp design in three elements.

two powertrains are available, with a mild-hybrid petrol engine or the Nissan e-Power unit, a system that uses a small engine to charge the battery of the electric motor that drives the car – providing the driving experience of an electric vehicle without the need to recharge.

The major updates continue inside with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and improvements to the materials used. Most versions also now come fitted with an upgraded Around View Monitor – this offers a 3D perspective enabling the driver to view the car from above and one of eight different angles, plus a ‘hood view’ showing the front wheels as if looking through the dash and engine bay. The view proves useful for navigating kerbs and such place as multi-storey car parks.

Google Automotive Services are also now included – drivers with their own Google accounts can sign in and access the navigation, favourite dates and locations without relying on a plugged-in smartphone. The system is kept current by over-the-air updates.

The new Qashqai is available in five trim levels including a new N-Design grade, costing from £34,845 on-the-road and including specific styling to the lower body portion below the doors and the wheel arches and bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels.

Nissan has invested a fresh £300 million in the Sunderland plant to build the new Qashqai. There are hopes that the new model will prove to be the UK’s best-selling car, which the Qashqai secured in 2022 before slipping to second place last year, losing out to the Ford Puma by around 6,000 sales.