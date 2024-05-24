Bold new visuals for Nissan Qashqai

Nissan has put the latest version of its mass-selling Qashqai SUV on sale, debuting a significant restyle and a host of technical upgrades.
Described by its makers as the fastest-selling car ever in the UK industry and built in Sunderland for close to 18 years, the new Qashqai starts at £30,355 – £3,000 more than its predecessor due to the axing of the entry-level Visia trim.
The latest Qashqai will be instantly distinguishable from the outgoing model – its front end has a bold new look of sharply-defined lines, apparently inspired by the armour scales of Japanese Samurai warriors and allying it to the recently launched Ariya. Other exterior changes include a new headlamp design in three elements.
Business Motoring Award Winners 2024
Business Motoring Award Winners 2024
Business Motoring Award Winners 2024
Business Motoring Award Winners 2024
two powertrains are available, with a mild-hybrid petrol engine or the Nissan e-Power unit, a system that uses a small engine to charge the battery of the electric motor that drives the car – providing the driving experience of an electric vehicle without the need to recharge.
The major updates continue inside with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and improvements to the materials used. Most versions also now come fitted with an upgraded Around View Monitor – this offers a 3D perspective enabling the driver to view the car from above and one of eight different angles, plus a ‘hood view’ showing the front wheels as if looking through the dash and engine bay. The view proves useful for navigating kerbs and such place as multi-storey car parks.
Google Automotive Services are also now included – drivers with their own Google accounts can sign in and access the navigation, favourite dates and locations without relying on a plugged-in smartphone. The system is kept current by over-the-air updates.
The new Qashqai is available in five trim levels including a new N-Design grade, costing from £34,845 on-the-road and including specific styling to the lower body portion below the doors and the wheel arches and bespoke 20-inch alloy wheels.
Nissan has invested a fresh £300 million in the Sunderland plant to build the new Qashqai. There are hopes that the new model will prove to be the UK’s best-selling car, which the Qashqai secured in 2022 before slipping to second place last year, losing out to the Ford Puma by around 6,000 sales.