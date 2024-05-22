Jeep Avenger adds hybrid and AWD

Jeep has unveiled a range-topping version of its Avenger, adding both a hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive.

The Avenger first appeared as a front-wheel-drive electric vehicle (EV) in mid-2023 which has since been joined on sale by a petrol version, also front-wheel drive. More recently a mild-hybrid version has also offered for UK sale.

However an all-wheel-drive model, fulfilling Jeep’s traditional DNA, was always in the plans, and has now been revealed as the Avenger 4xe.

The 4xe is powered by a 48-volt hybrid drivetrain, combining a 1.2-litre 136hp petrol engine with a 21kW electric motor on each axle, delivering up to 1,900Nm of torque to the rear wheels. Put through a six-speed dual-clutch auto transmission, the powertrain can send the Jeep 4xe through 62mph in 9.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 120mph.

The all-wheel-drive system is described as smart – at under 19mph it is permanently all-wheel drive with a 50:50 split. Between 19 and 56mph the system defaults to front-wheel drive though rear-axle propulsion is available on demand with the torque split dependent on need.

Above 56mph the car switches to permanent front-wheel drive and the rear electric motor disengages from the axle to minimise fuel consumption.

All Jeep 4xe models include a Selec-Terrain function which allows the driver to select the best mode for the environment they are in. Auto is the default mode for normal driving with AWD only on demand, while Sport maximises power and torque delivery.

Snow adds better stability and more AWD input for safer winter driving while Sand & Mud is provided for uneven terrains with specific gearshift ratios and traction control.

The off-road abilities of the Jeep Avenger have always been promoted – it can drive up gravel slopes of close to 40%, and up to 20% withno grip on the front axle. The 4xe further improves these capabilities with a 22-degree approach, 21-degree breakover and 35-degree departure angles, ground clearance extended by 10mm to 210mm and water-fording capability increased to 400 mm.

Interior changes to the model reflect its off-road pretensions, with more durable materials used and seats made from a material that is easier to wash.

Jeep dealers will start taking orders for the 4xe in the fourth quarter of 2024 – prices are yet to be announced.