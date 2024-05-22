Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

,

Jeep Avenger adds hybrid and AWD

Jeep has unveiled a range-topping version of its Avenger, adding both a hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive.

Andrew Charman

240522 jeep avenger4xe

Share

22 May 2024

Jeep has unveiled a range-topping version of its Avenger, adding both a hybrid drivetrain and all-wheel drive.

The Avenger first appeared as a front-wheel-drive electric vehicle (EV) in mid-2023 which has since been joined on sale by a petrol version, also front-wheel drive. More recently a mild-hybrid version has also offered for UK sale.

However an all-wheel-drive model, fulfilling Jeep’s traditional DNA, was always in the plans, and has now been revealed as the Avenger 4xe.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Business Motoring Award Winners 2024

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

The 4xe is powered by a 48-volt hybrid drivetrain, combining a 1.2-litre 136hp petrol engine with a 21kW electric motor on each axle, delivering up to 1,900Nm of torque to the rear wheels. Put through a six-speed dual-clutch auto transmission, the powertrain can send the Jeep 4xe through 62mph in 9.5 seconds and onto a top speed of 120mph.

The all-wheel-drive system is described as smart – at under 19mph it is permanently all-wheel drive with a 50:50 split. Between 19 and 56mph the system defaults to front-wheel drive though rear-axle propulsion is available on demand with the torque split dependent on need.

Above 56mph the car switches to permanent front-wheel drive and the rear electric motor disengages from the axle to minimise fuel consumption.

All Jeep 4xe models include a Selec-Terrain function which allows the driver to select the best mode for the environment they are in. Auto is the default mode for normal driving with AWD only on demand, while Sport maximises power and torque delivery.

Snow adds better stability and more AWD input for safer winter driving while Sand & Mud is provided for uneven terrains with specific gearshift ratios and traction control.

The off-road abilities of the Jeep Avenger have always been promoted – it can drive up gravel slopes of  close to 40%, and up to 20% withno grip on the front axle. The 4xe further improves these capabilities with a 22-degree approach, 21-degree breakover and 35-degree departure angles, ground clearance extended by 10mm to 210mm and water-fording capability increased to 400 mm.

Interior changes to the model reflect its off-road pretensions, with more durable materials used and seats made from a material that is easier to wash.

Jeep dealers will start taking orders for the 4xe in the fourth quarter of 2024 – prices are yet to be announced.

Award Winners 2024

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

bmw

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

wuropcar

,

Consistently providing an excellent service – Europcar is highly commended for their long term rental service

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240522 jeep avenger4xe
  • Car news and reviews, News

Jeep Avenger adds hybrid and AWD

bmw
  • Business Motoring Awards

A double win for the dominant BMW 5 Series

240520 lexus rz
  • EV, News

Lexus RZ adds 2WD and entry grade

240520mg4xpower
  • EV, News, Risk Management

Rapid EVs pose risk issues for fleet managers

leasys
  • News

Leasys UK and Allstar Join Forces

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE