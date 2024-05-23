Search
Kia EV3 takes on compact SUV market

Kia has officially unveiled the third member of its bespoke electric vehicle family, the EV3 targeted firmly at European buyers.

Andrew Charman

240522 kia ev3a

23 May 2024

Kia has officially unveiled the third member of its bespoke electric vehicle family, the EV3 targeted firmly at European buyers.

The new model will slot into the Kia range alongside the EV6 and recently launched EV9, the new compact electric SUV boasting clear styling touches from its largest sibling. it will target the likes of the Cupra Born and Volvo EX30 and is expected to attract strong fleet interest.

At 4.3 metres long, 1,85m wide and 1.56m high the EV3 is slightly shorter and wider than the Niro, but with a much longer wheelbase of 2.68m, comparable to the larger Sportage and freeing up generous interior space.

Despite its similar size the EV3 is not, however, expected to replace the Niro, which is offered with both electric and combustion powertrains, but sell alongside it.

Prime considerations for fleet buyers looking at the EV3 will be a claimed best-in-class WLTP driving range of up to 373 miles between charges, comfortably ahead of key rivals, and a fast-charging ability of 10 to 80% in 31 minutes.

Two versions will be available, with either a 58.3kWh battery pack on the Standard model, the range of which is still to be revealed, or an 81.4kWh battery pack on the Long Range. Both are front-wheel-drive, offering the same power and torque characteristics of 204hp, the same as the current Niro EV, and 283Nm which translates to a 0-62mph of 7.5 seconds and a 106mph maximum speed.

The EV3 has a similar aerodynamic treatment to the EV9, with a low drag coefficient of 0.263Cd assisting its battery range. The interior also follows recent design cues with the front dominated by two large digital displays. An AI Assistant, streaming services, a suite of driving assistance systems and Over-the-Air updates will all be available for the car.

The EV3 is expected to go on sale in the second half of 2024 at a cost still to be announced. Industry sources suggest prices will start from below £30,000.

Kia’s EV range is expected to grow rapidly, with the EV2, a smaller car with an entry-level price, the EV5 SUV and an EV4 all expected to follow the EV3 into showrooms.

240522 kia ev3b

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

